Accruent, the world's leading provider of physical resource management solutions, has announced today the signing of a reseller agreement with ANiMA, a Greece-based provider of hardware and software for clients in oil gas, mining, engineering consulting and utilities industries.

Under the agreement, ANiMA will be an authorized reseller of Meridian products and services for the Greek market. Accruent recently acquired BlueCielo and its Meridian asset lifecycle information management software which uses engineering data to manage concurrent plant modifications of all scales, and maintain as-built master data for operations and maintenance.

"Accruent sees great potential in the Greek market for our software and ANiMA has helped us see there's more to gain," said Hans de Groot, VP, Global Channel, Accruent. "By expanding our resources in Greece, we can promote our product actively in this market and further expand our global reach."

For more than 25 years, ANiMA has provided hardware and software in CAD, document management, 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies.

"ANiMA has a long history as a value-added reseller and we have consistently encountered opportunities for Accruent solutions within our customer base," said Costas Andronikidis, General Manager, ANiMA. "It's a logical next step for us to become an authorized reseller and continue to expand opportunities for our two companies."

ANiMA has participated in training for Accruent's asset lifecycle information management software and will become certified as an Accruent implementation partner.

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is a global software company that helps organizations achieve superior performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources. Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services enable organizations to optimize all stages of real estate, facilities and asset management, from capital planning through to IoT-based monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades, Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. More than 7,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliver on the missions of their organization. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves a wide range of industries in 149 countries around the world.

About ANiMA

ANiMA has over 25 years of continuous and successful presence in the IT sector, and is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative solutions and services. Throughout the years, we have expanded our expertise over a wide range of specialization areas in CAD, Document Management, Asset Lifecycle Information Management, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing technologies, to cover the needs of various diverse industries such as Oil Gas, Mining Basic Metals, Engineering Consulting, and Utilities. www.anima.gr

