Cabot NORIT Activated Carbons Increase Efficiency and Reduce Valuable Metal Loss for Catalyst Applications

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced the availability of the Cabot NORIT SX, NORIT GSX, NORIT RX and NORIT CN activated carbon families optimized for metal catalyst support. These products will be featured at ACHEMA 2018, Stand D56 Hall 9.1in Frankfurt, Germany on June 11-15, 2018. Cabot will also showcase its convenient activated carbon sample kits for precious metal catalyst support and purification of lead pharmaceutical compounds which will be available at no cost to qualified show attendees.

Catalysts are a key component in most chemical processes including those used in the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries. Cabot's NORIT activated carbon products play a key role as carriers for precious metals in catalyst applications, offering strict product specifications and an increase in the efficiency of the catalyst impregnation process which reduces valuable testing and process time. The high crushing strength and hardness produce low abrasion that helps to avoid fines being introduced into the catalyst and reduces the loss of precious metals.

"Most chemical processes require a catalyst, making them vital to the fine chemical and pharmaceutical industries," said Bart Genemans, EMEA Business Director, Cabot Corporation. "Our activated carbon products are designed to improve metal dispersion and offer greater internal surface area, high inertness and versatility making them ideal for today's chemical processes that require the use of a catalyst supported on a carrier."

When compared to other carriers, like silica or alumina, Cabot's activated carbons provide:

Greater internal surface area and lower cost per cubic meter

Stable inertness in harsh process conditions such as acidic and alkaline solutions

No interference with selectivity or activity

Availability in powdered, granular and extruded shapes

Easy recovery of precious metals and other non-ferrous metals from complex liquid streams

ABOUT CABOT NORIT ACTIVATED CARBON

Cabot is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and sale of high-performing activated carbon used in a growing range of environmental, health, safety and industrial applications. Our activated carbon products effectively remove pollutants, contaminants and other impurities from water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and more. These products are also used as colorants, carriers and catalysts in industrial processes. In addition to our over 150 activated carbon formulations, we also provide activated carbon solutions through on-site equipment and services, including activated carbon injection systems, mobile water filter units and carbon reactivation services.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

