Duo Security's Zero-Trust Platform Delivers Agentless BYOD Security and Unified Endpoint Visibility

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is here to stay, as evidenced by a recent Gartner survey (https://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3528217) that shows 77 percent of users use personal devices to do their work. This is compounded by the fact that the modern workforce is also physically more mobile than ever, as Duo Security revealed after analyzing one billion user logins to customer work applications - nearly 43 percent came from outside of the corporate office and network. The traditional security perimeter and relying on corporate-managed devices alone no longer meet the business needs of a modern organization.

This creates a dilemma: how can employers grant the flexibility their workforce demands while also ensuring data remains secure and accessible to only those devices that are trusted? Today Duo Security, the leading provider of zero-trust security, announces new capabilities in its flagship Duo Beyond offering that delivers mobile endpoint security and visibility with a modern, agentless alternative to traditional mobile device management (MDM) solutions.

For more than a decade, security practitioners have turned to MDM solutions to secure mobile and personal devices. MDM solutions, however, introduce several challenges. For one, users are skeptical about installing MDM on their personal devices as they are intrusive and gather personal information. Without MDM, administrators fear that they have no visibility into what devices are accessing their critical data and work applications. This vicious cycle stalls BYOD security programs, while increasing the risk for organizations.

For cloud-based human resource software provider Zenefits, and really any company looking to increase business agility, BYOD is just part of doing business.

"Using Duo Beyond, we can set strong mobile access policies to only grant access when devices meet specific security requirements, regardless of where our users are or what kind of device they're using," explained Dan Regan, Cloud Security Engineer, Zenefits. "We replaced the traditional MDM model with Duo's solution because it not only helps ensure we meet regulatory and compliance requirements, such as HIPAA and SOC 2 to protect customer data, but it also makes user acceptance and adoption a non-issue. We don't want security to be a barrier for our teams."

After Duo Beyond is deployed, administrators can use Duo's (https://duo.com/blog/unified-endpoint-visibility-shine-a-light-on-byod)Unified Endpoint Visibility (https://duo.com/blog/unified-endpoint-visibility-shine-a-light-on-byod) to view and monitor all devices that access corporate applications on a single dashboard, allowing for more easy tracking and enforcement of security policies when users login to access applications. At the same time, users have the flexibility to use any device they like as long as it meets corporate security policies.

Sentara Healthcare, one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare organizations in the nation with more than 300 sites of care and over 28,000 employees across the system, provides healthcare services to millions of patients. Safeguarding protected health information (PHI) and meeting compliance requirements is a must.

"The only way we knew to get insights into mobiles devices was to push an MDM tool onto users' devices, but due to cost and complexity, we didn't want to pursue this idea," explained Chad Spiers, Director of Information Security, Sentara Healthcare. "With Duo's platform, we were able to instantly get visibility into all devices accessing our network and quickly deploy access policies to shore in these devices. Duo helped us increase our security and was easy to deploy - period."

