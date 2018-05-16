Oxford Immunotec to Present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com (http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/).

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.

CONTACT:

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Karen Koski

Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +1 (508) 556-1377

kkoski@oxfordimmunotec.com (mailto:kkoski@oxfordimmunotec.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Oxford Immunotec via Globenewswire

