FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

NORWALK, Conn., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, has released its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report, (https://e.issuu.com/embed.html#25325213/61075129) which covers the fiscal year 2017, ending August 31. The report highlights FactSet's recent achievements and sets a trajectory for the future CSR goals.

The report covers all aspects of how FactSet functions as a responsible business, including investment in the global workforce, approach to employee development, and efforts surrounding diversity and inclusion. Giving back to the community is an integral part of the FactSet culture, and this report chronicles our employees' efforts to embrace volunteerism, giving, and sustainability initiatives.

"We have always had strong corporate governance, an industry-leading client-centric approach, and found ways to be meaningfully involved in our communities," said Laura Ruhe, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Social Responsibility. "This report demonstrates FactSet's commitment to maintaining its strong record of growth while setting a path to be a good corporate citizen and a career destination for the best and brightest."

The content of the report was guided by FactSet's ongoing stakeholder engagement efforts, with regular feedback from FactSet's investors, employees, clients, and vendors.

This report will offer clarity on the continued pursuit of its goals and commitment to making the world a better place.

For questions or feedback regarding FactSet's Corporate Responsibility Report, contact csr@factset.com.

