Dario Forte will Join Panel of Experts to Explore How Technological Changes in Security are Creating Opportunities for Vendors and Telcos

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Automation and Orchestration, today announced that CEO Dario Forte will present on an expert panel of CEOs at the Tech M&A Forum 2018 in London. The session will focus on how changes in security technology and the threat landscape are impacting business relationships between security companies and telcos.

WHO: Dario Forte, founder and CEO of DFLabs, is a security incident response expert who has worked in Italian law enforcement and intelligence, and collaborated with US agencies on fraud and cybercrime investigations. He has co-authored several ISO Standards on incident investigation, digital forensic risk, and security incident management and response. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Milan and has presented to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, World Bank, NASA and IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force). Panel chair: Thierry Levenq, Managing Director, Connecting Advisors Other panelists: Ollie Whitehouse, Global CTO, NCC Group Bernard Parsons, CEO, Becrypt David Garfield, CEO, Garrison Technology Darron Antill, CEO, Device Authority WHAT: As Telco networks increase in scale and complexity, operators are increasingly turning to new technologies in order to secure an attack surface that has exceeded the capabilities of manual management approaches. In this session "Cyber Security How is technological change driving deals?", Dario Forte will explain how telcos are implementing security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), the value they are deriving from increased automation, and its business impact. He will also discuss the business opportunities being created by these major shifts in market dynamics and highlight opportunities for growth, partnerships, consolidation and investment. WHEN: Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 2:00 2:50 PM BST WHERE: Tech M&A Forum 2018, Radisson Blu Portman Hotel, 22 Portman Square, W1H 7BG London, UK HOW: To schedule an in-person meeting at the conference or a phone conversation with Dario, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 781.237.0341. For more information, visit: http://www.tmtfinance.com/merger/tech/programme.

About the TMT M&A Forum 2018

The 7th TMT M&A Forum will take place in London on May 22-23, 2018. The leading TMT mergers and acquisition executives, financiers and professional advisers, gathering to assess the next wave of transactions that will shape telecoms, media and technology sectors globally. To find out more, visit http://www.tmtfinance.com/merger/tech. Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is a recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005330/en/

Contacts:

Marc Gendron PR for DFLabs

Marc Gendron, 781-237-0341

marc@mgpr.net