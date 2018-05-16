May 2018 Release of SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud Includes Integration with Apigee Edge API Platform, Docker Container Support, New Connectors for SAP Analytics Cloud and Adobe Cloud Platform

SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced new pre-built intelligent connectors for SAP Analytics Cloud to enrich enterprise business intelligence, planning and predictive analytics in the cloud. Additionally, SnapLogic announced advanced support for Docker to help DevOps teams automate their Snaplex deployments using container management infrastructure. These latest updates to the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud together with recently-announced integration with the Apigee Edge API Platform and newly-available connectors for Adobe Cloud Platform underscore SnapLogic's commitment to simplifying and accelerating data and application integration for leading organizations around the world.

Breaking silos and streamlining access to data across disparate sources has become critical to enterprises as they shift to data-centric business models. With the new SAP Analytics Cloud Snap Pack, enterprises can easily analyze and visualize business-critical data from hundreds of application and data sources (including Salesforce, Workday, and NetSuite) to enable users across all functions to obtain real-time insights and make better decisions faster. From finance professionals analyzing sales forecasts from multiple regions, to CRM managers visualizing the ROI from various marketing campaigns, to product leaders identifying profit and losses from diverse product lines, now all users can trust the completeness and accuracy of the data they are analyzing when making key business decisions.

"As enterprises accumulate overwhelming amounts of data from an explosion of applications, mobile, and IoT devices, it is critical for businesses to manage and analyze that data effectively and distribute that insight immediately across the business," said Craig Stewart, VP of Product Management at SnapLogic. "With the SnapLogic SAP Analytics Cloud Snap Pack, we enable customers to feed data from anywhere into their SAP Analytics Cloud, empowering every business unit with enriched intelligence and analytics."

New Docker Support Enables Faster Container Deployment for Snaplexes

With the May 2018 release, SnapLogic is also introducing Docker container support for Snaplex deployments. Now, SnapLogic customers can run nodes much more quickly in Docker containers, speeding up the time to delivery and improving their existing DevOps processes and infrastructure management in a Docker container environment.

New Apigee Integration and Adobe Connectors; Introducing SnapLogic eXtreme

The May 2018 release also includes new engineered integration with the Apigee Edge API Platform and new connectors for Adobe Cloud Platform. In addition, to coincide with the May 2018 release, SnapLogic earlier this month introduced its new big data in the cloud solution, SnapLogic eXtreme.

Apigee Edge API Platform Integration A new integration between SnapLogic's Enterprise Integration Cloud platform with the Apigee Edge API Platform adds full-lifecycle API management capabilities to SnapLogic's leading API creation features. The new enterprise-grade solution allows seamless management of SnapLogic-generated APIs using Apigee's leading API Management platform, enabling enterprises to manage and control API consumption quickly, seamlessly, and securely. For more on this new integration, please see the related announcement. In addition, in a related API development, APIs created with SnapLogic can now be published in any API management platform with Swagger files generated in SnapLogic.

SnapLogic eXtreme Introduction - Earlier this month SnapLogic introduced SnapLogic eXtreme, a new solution supporting complex data processes on cloud big data services like Amazon Elastic MapReduce (EMR) and Microsoft Azure HDInsight. The new self-service solution decreases the operational time, cost, and skills requirements for both IT teams and business users to take full advantage of cloud-based data lakes and services. For more on SnapLogic eXtreme, please see the related announcement.

Availability

The May 2018 release of the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud is now available to all customers. Visit the SnapLogic blog to learn more about the May 2018 release.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

