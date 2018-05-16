Technavio market research analysts forecast the global glycated hemoglobin testing market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased adoption of automation in diabetes care as one of the key emerging trends in the global glycated hemoglobin testing market. In healthcare, the adoption of automation is increasing globally. Fully automated solutions lead to cost saving of staffing and can generate precise results. Automated solutions can also save the time of healthcare professionals as automation replaces manually intensive tasks. This allows researchers to devote an increased amount of time for patient consultation and precision in diagnosis. Advancements in technology have improved testing methods for diabetes as accurate, sensitive, and rapid outcomes methods are developed. As it reduces the chances of human error, automation improves productivity.

Automation also contributes to data-driven insights as the technology used to automate processes can deliver large volumes of data, which can be used to optimize and improve the performance of the tests. Automated systems collect data on the working of the process and use this information to improve the process. Such factors increase throughput and reduce the workload on healthcare professionals.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising incidence of diabetes and related conditions as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global glycated hemoglobin testing market:

Rising incidence of diabetes and related conditions

Growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and genetic manipulation causes type 1 or type 2 diseases. Globally, more than 400 million adults suffer from diabetes, out of which half of the incidences of diabetes remain undiagnosed. The early symptoms of type 2 diabetes are negligible, and people are often diagnosed after people have diabetes-related health complications such as hepatitis B, sleep apnea, and in some cases HIV. Diabetic patients undergoing HIV treatments may find it hard to control blood glucose levels. Therefore, effective diagnostic tools are in high demand to screen alarming levels of glucose.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for in-vitro diagnostics, "Glycated hemoglobin testing is a good indicator of whether glucose levels are controlled The HbA1c test is one of the main ways in which type 2 diabetes is diagnosed. HbA1c tests may not be a preferred option for type 1 diabetes but are sometimes used with other tests."

Global glycated hemoglobin testing market segmentation

This market research report segments the global glycated hemoglobin testing market into the following key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the global glycated hemoglobin testing market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 40%. By 2022, the Americas will continue dominating the market, whereas APAC and EMEA are expected to witness the highest growth.

