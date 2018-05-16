In April, the number of Trustpilot reviews about Daekonline.dk exceeded 10,000, highlighting the reliability of the online shop.

Daekonline.dk, the Danish online shop from Europe's largest online tyre retailer Delticom, set a new milestone in April when it reached 10,000 reviews from the online review community Trustpilot. Together with the Daekonline shops in other European countries, the number of customer reviews now totals more than 190,000. Trustpilot collects real user experiences and publishes them immediately and without restrictions, thus creating a reliable overall image of the provider's trustworthiness. 89 of all reviews of Daekonline.dk rate it as "excellent" or "very good", thereby offering a true testament to the online shop's good reputation.

Thierry Delesalle from Daekonline.dk explains: "Pure online providers such as Daekonline.dk are particularly dependent on having a good reputation. Especially when shopping over the internet, consumers need reliable information to help them make their purchasing decisions. That's why we're delighted that so many customers have given us good reviews and shared their recommendations with other users."

Daekonline.dk offers a comprehensive range of summer, winter and all-season tyres, from low-priced quality tyres to premium brands. Customers can search for their perfect tyres simply by specifying the car model, tyre dimensions, speed index, brand, or other options. In addition to all the relevant information about the tyres' characteristics, the product descriptions also include tyre test results and customer reviews from the online platform Daektest.com. If car drivers don't fancy getting their toolbox out after buying new tyres, they can also have them sent to one of the over 1,000 service partners free of charge, where specialists will fit them to their car for them.

About Daekonline.dk

There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at Daekonline.dk - also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 1,000 professional car workshop partners across Denmark and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner workshops offer also additional services, such as tyre storage.

*2 tyres and more

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005786/en/

