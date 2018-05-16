Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner Capital*

Stonegate Digital Capital Group Offers a Blockchain-Focus Multi-Strategy Fund Platform

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonegate Digital Capital Group is attending Consensus 2018, during Blockchain Week in New York City. Stonegate Digital Capital Group, leads the way with expertise and performance as two of the firm's hedge fund strategies since inception, have generated gross performance of over 439% and 1144% as of the end of April 2018. These funds have operated since October and November 2017 with partner capital.*

Consensus 2018 will feature 250+ speakers and 4,000+ attendees from the leading industry startups, investors, financial institutions, enterprise tech leaders, and academic and policy groups who are building the foundations of the blockchain and digital currency economy.

Stonegate Digital Capital Group's family of funds were recently made available to accredited and institutional investors. The platform provides diversification into the numerous strategies including top performing quantitative and algorithmic strategies, long term fundamental and technical trading, ICO's, and Blockchain venture deals. The platform provides a multiple industry leading blockchain related funds for diversification and alpha generation.

Stonegate Digital Capital Group has launched and is debuting the Stonegate Octic All-Weather Blockchain Master Fund trading strategy. The Stonegate Octic fund employs a multi-strategy approach utilizing systematic, data-driven cryptocurrency investment strategies based on quantitative and fundamental inputs. The Fund's multi-strategy approach is based on the view that superior opportunities exist in three distinct crypto asset investment approaches.

Stonegate Digital Capital Group will be giving Virtual Reality Tours of some of their quant/algo strategies at the Consensus conference. Please contact the Investor Relations team through our website if you will be attending the conference and would like to see the Virtual Reality demo or discuss further. Consensus will be held on May 14 - 16, 2018 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

AboutStonegate Digital Capital Group

Stonegate Digital Capital Group offers a blockchain-focused multi-strategy fund platform which invests primarily in blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, but also diversifies its investments into other asset to reduce risk and volatility while aiming to drive absolute returns. Although the firm is primarily focused on investing in blockchain technology and digital assets, the Stonegate Digital team has significant expertise in traditional Wall Street investments and finance as well as comprehensive expertise in all aspects of alternative investment products. www.StonegateDigital.com/

*THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT AN OFFERING OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE AN INTEREST IN ANY INVESTMENT FUNDS. ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WILL ONLY BE MADE TO QUALIFIED PURCHASERS BY MEANS OF A CONFIDENTIAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT MEMORANDUM FOR ACCREDITED AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ONLY, AND ONLY IN THOSE JURISDICTIONS WHERE PERMITTED BY LAW. AN INVESTMENT IN THE PRIVATE FUNDS IS SPECULATIVE AND INVOLVES A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK. OPPORTUNITIES FOR WITHDRAWAL, REDEMPTION AND TRANSFERABILITY OF INTERESTS ARE RESTRICTED, SO INVESTORS MAY NOT HAVE ACCESS TO CAPITAL WHEN IT IS NEEDED. THERE IS NO SECONDARY MARKET FOR THE INTERESTS AND NONE IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP. THE FEES AND EXPENSES CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH PRIVATE INVESTMENT FUNDS MAY BE HIGHER THAN THE FEES AND EXPENSES OF OTHER INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVES AND MAY OFFSET PROFITS. NO ASSURANCE CAN BE GIVEN THAT THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE WILL BE ACHIEVED OR THAT AN INVESTOR WILL RECEIVE A RETURN OF ALL OR PART OF HIS OR HER INVESTMENT. INVESTMENT RESULTS MAY VARY SUBSTANTIALLY OVER ANY GIVEN TIME PERIOD. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692065/Stonegate_Digital_Capital_Group_Logo.jpg