Global Personal Care Wipes Market Expected to Reach $23,993 Million by 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Personal Care Wipes Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global personal care wipes market was valued at $16,771 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $23,993 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Europe dominated the global personal care wipes market in 2016, accounting for one-third share of the total revenue.

Personal care wipes are a personal hygiene product mainly used for cleansing and sanitation. Rapid increase in disposable income of consumer and rise in awareness of hygiene leads to surge in demand for personal care wipes. Growth in population of the infants and fashion consciousness among consumers fuel the growth of the market. Skin problems due to chemical contents in wipes and high cost of personal care wipes cause a decline in sale of existing wipes; thus, to cope up, personal care wipe manufacturers focus on natural wipes to minimize side-effects and increase softness. Moreover, big wipe brands collaborate with different cosmetics companies and stores to include cosmetic wipes segment as an essential content in beauty box/cosmetic box, hence it is expected to drive the market growth in the near future. Use of natural ingredient in wipes and penetration of the market in less developed regions are anticipated to drive the growth of the personal care wipes market throughout the forecast period. Further, the increase in air pollution also majorly propels the demand for general wipes, as skin needs to be cleaned quickly after exposure to air pollutants.

The baby personal care wipes segment is expected to dominate the personal care wipes market during the forecast period. However, intimate personal care wipes segment is expected to gain significant attention by consumers with different skin types and problems.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to dominate the personal care wipes market in terms of sales during the forecast period. Specialty stores have skilled workforce with knowledge of product compatibility with different types of skin. This factor is expected to boost the sales of personal care wipes through this segment.

Key Findings of the Personal Care Wipes Market:

In terms of value, the baby personal care wipes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

In 2016, Europe dominated the personal care wipes market, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

dominated the personal care wipes market, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific market is projected to dominate the market by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%, in terms of value.

market is projected to dominate the market by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%, in terms of value. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is estimated to account for nearby half of the total market share in 2016.

China and India collectively accounted for approximately half of the total Asia-Pacific personal care wipes market in 2016.

and collectively accounted for approximately half of the total personal care wipes market in 2016. Intimate personal care wipes segment is anticipated to witness exponential growth during the forecast period by registering CAGR of 7.4% till 2023.

In 2016, the U.S. accounted for approximately one-fifth share of the total personal care wipes industry. Developing lifestyle and growth in living standards of consumers are expected to drive the U.S. market.

Major players operating in the global personal care wipes market are Rockline Industries (U.S.), Diamond Wipes International (U.S.), Kimberly Clark Corporation (U.S.), Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.), NicePak International (U.S.), Meridian Industries Inc. (U.S.), La Fresh (U.S.), Unicharm International (Japan), Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.), and Johnson & Johnson (U.S.),

Other personal care wipe brands in the value chain include Hangzhou Linan Poem Clean Day Co., Ltd (China), Body Wipe Company (U.S), and DUDE Products, Inc. (U.S).

