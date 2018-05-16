AIM-quoted life sciences business OptiBiotix has entered into a five-year agreement with Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals to exclusively manufacture and supply products containing its cholesterol and blood pressure reducing product, LPLDL, to the Indian market. Under the terms of the agreement, Akums will manufacture and supply LPLDL products throughout India to "maximise the financial return for both parties". In return for exclusivity, Akums will provide "undisclosed and in-kind contributions" ...

