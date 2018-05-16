AIM-quoted computer vision technologies firm Seeing Machines has significantly extended an agreement with Western Australia based distributor Connect Source to deliver a further 2,500 units of the company's fleet product, Guardian. The Guardian units, expected to be sold and installed into the distributor's customers over the coming 18 months, will include ongoing monitoring as part of the agreement, with an agreed timeframe for all installations to be complete by December 2019. Connect Source, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...