AIM-listed remote meetings company LoopUp Group has agreed to buy Warwick Holdco, the holding company for conferencing services provider MeetingZone, for £61.4m in cash. MeetingZone, which is being purchased on a debt-free and cash-free basis from GMT Communications Partners, has around 6,000 customers worldwide and international operations in Germany, Sweden and North America. LoopUp said the business has a consistent track record of profitability and grew to revenue of £22.5m, gross profit ...

