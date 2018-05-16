

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC



LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45



At an Annual General Meeting of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held at the City of London Club, 19 Old Broad Street, London on 16 May 2018 the following resolutions were passed:



Ordinary resolutions numbers 1 to 5 were passed.



The following items of Special Business were passed of which resolution 6 and 7 were passed as ordinary resolutions and 8 to 10 were passed as special resolutions.



Special Business



6. Change of investment policy That the Company's investment policy be amended by replacing the wording under the heading 'Investment policy' in the current policy with the following:



'The Company will invest in a broad portfolio of higher growth businesses across a variety of sectors of the UK economy including higher risk technology companies. Allocation of assets will be determined by the investment opportunities which become available but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified both in terms of sector and stage of maturity of company.'



7. Authority to allot shares The Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') to allot Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share in the Company up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £676,159 (representing approximately 20 per cent. of the issued share capital as at the date of this notice) provided that this authority shall expire 15 months from the date that this resolution is passed, or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, but so that the Company may, before the expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares pursuant to such an offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired.



8. Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights That the Directors be empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution number 7 and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale.



Under this power the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they deem necessary or expedient to deal with any treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or laws of, any territory or other matter, arising under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory or any other matter.



This power shall expire 15 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if this power had not expired.



9. Authority to purchase own shares That, subject to and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised, pursuant to and in accordance with section 701 of the Act, to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693(4) of the Act) of Ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary shares'), on such terms as the Directors think fit, provided always that: (a) the maximum aggregate number of shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 50,678,148 shares representing 14.99 per cent. of the issued Ordinary share capital of the Company as at the date of this Notice;



(b) the minimum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for an Ordinary share is 1 penny;



(c) the maximum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for a share shall be an amount equal to the higher of (a) 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for the share, as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the share is purchased; and (b) the amount stipulated by Article 5(1) of the Buy-back and Stabilisation Regulation 2003;



(d) the authority hereby conferred shall, unless previously revoked, varied or renewed, expire 15 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting; and



(e) the Company may enter into a contract or contracts to purchase shares under this authority before the expiry of the authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of the authority, and may make a purchase of shares in pursuance of any such contract or contracts as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.



10. Authority to sell treasury shares That the Directors be empowered to sell treasury shares at the higher of the prevailing current share price and the price bought in at.



16 May 2018



For further information please contact: Albion Capital Group LLP Tel: 0207 601 1850



