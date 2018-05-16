NUGL Inc.: NUGL Forms Strategic Partnership with Think Logic and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / NUGL Inc. (OTC PINK: NUGL), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology forms strategic partnership for increasing scalability.

NUGL has established a strategic partnership with Thinklogic and its CEO Mr. Chris Adams, who has been appointed to NUGL's growing board of directors as of April 23, 2018. Thinklogic is a top-level software development company, specializing in projects for start-ups to fortune 500 companies. Mr. Chris Adams founded Thinklogic in 1998. We believe his experience, resources and expertise will be a major asset for the continuing expansion and scalability of NUGL.

"This strategic partnership puts NUGL in a distinguished class, adding a first-rate technical software expert like Chris gives NUGL a unique technological advantage. With the addition of Chris's knowledge and expertise combined with Thinklogics' experienced and skilled staff, NUGL will have the ability to evolve and build a strong infrastructure unmatched in the 420 industry," said Brandon Vargas CEO of NUGL.

Mr. Adams was principal and founder of leads360, later rebranded as Velocify. The Lead management software was extraordinarily successful, and was acquired for $128 million in 2017 by Ellie Mae Inc. He also worked with venture funded marketing solution startup, Brand3, where he and his team were responsible for product integration, launching new software to American Express, Williams-Sonoma, Sony and Compaq.

NUGL is nearing completion of its initial launch timeline, with plans to launch the app on both Android and iOS platforms within the next few weeks. "Building a strong technical team is fundamentally critical. I am happy to be on the team and help support the company and its long-term goals. My team and I are extremely excited to participate and grow this innovative new technology," said Chris Adams.

About NUGL

NUGL is a search engine and online directory for the marijuana industry. NUGL's database includes listings for dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, service professionals, vape shops, hydro stores and brands. The Company leads the evolution in business relations, development and organic data in the cannabis industry with metasearch technology.

About Thinklogic

Thinklogic Inc, has been in business since 1998, it is a consulting firm specializing in web design, web development and custom business software solutions. With offices in Los Angeles and Pasadena, Thinklogic has successfully executed projects for companies ranging from up and coming start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

www.thinklogic.com

For more information call or visit at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justnuglit/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justnuglit/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JustNUGLit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

www.nugl.com

Email: info@nugl.com

Phone: (714) 383-9982

SOURCE: NUGL Inc.