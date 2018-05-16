Bayside Corporation: Bayside Corp. (OTC: BYSD) Announces Cryptocurrency ATM Machines have Arrived in Florida and are being Prepared for Installation

Finalizing Lease Agreements to Place Machines in Premier Retail, Dining and Entertainment Locations on the East Coast

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / Bayside Corporation (OTC PINK: BYSD; "Bayside" or the "Company"), today announced that the first of the twenty-four cryptoasset ATM machines (CTMs) purchased earlier this year under our exclusive distributor agreement with Chain Bytes LLC have arrived in Florida and are being prepared for installation in premier retail, dining and entertainment locations. Bayside has reached an agreement with a global property management company to enter into lease agreements to install its CTMs at three properties on the East Coast including Florida, and anticipates adding more locations throughout the rest of the second quarter.

Justin Frankel, CEO of Bayside Corp. commented, "We have eagerly awaited the arrival of the CTMs while we worked on finding and securing the best locations to place them. The property management company we are partnering with on this initial deployment has a property portfolio of 107 malls and 68 premium outlets in the United States as well as a global presence. We look forward to providing businesses, consumers, and investors easy and secure access to the cryptoasset markets."

About Bayside Corp

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol "BYSD". At Bayside Corp., we believe that emerging technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Crypto-assets and blockchain technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as financial services, digital rights management, and computer processing and programming, along with many others. Our goal is to become the premier provider of infrastructure in this new and exciting industry. For additional information on the Company visit our website at: http://www.baysidecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such projections or statement reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that such projections will be achieved and that actual results could differ materially from those projected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected are decreases in oil and gas prices or decreases in oil and gas production. The company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, government regulation, taxation, spending, competition, general economic conditions and other risk factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Info@baysidecorp.com

SOURCE: Bayside Corporation