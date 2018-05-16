Small Cap Sentinel: In Good (Blockchain) Company

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / Blockchain, first introduced via its relationship with the sensation known as Bitcoin, is now clearly its own autonomous thing, a technology so disruptive that the biggest names in business are rushing to implement and execute. It goes without saying that investors have historically benefitted from paying attention to what directions in which major corporations are moving.

In writing today's offering we studied Google news search returns for just the past few months related to Blockchain. While most won't hit the front page of your regular financial news, those watching Blockchain are likely taking notice. Take a look at some recent (clickable) headlines:

- Hewlett-Packard Races To Consensus With Blockchain-Powered Audi

- Facebook is reportedly starting a blockchain team

- JPMorgan Has Big Plans for Blockchain

- Hollywood Reporter: Can Blockchain Become an Industry Game-Changer?

- Blockchain Used To Track Gems To Counter Blood Diamonds And Fakes

Literally, those headlines come from only and roughly a 48-hour period. They aren't cherry-picked highlights from some list of annual achievements. If you're watching, maybe not even closely, it's clear that the enthusiasm for Blockchain is significant and diverse. Aspiring Blockchain entities are indeed in good company.

Enter Black Cactus Global (BLGI), a Blockchain technology development company targeting an array of significant industries. The Company provided some transparency for their ongoing efforts to penetrate the nascent Blockchain market with a recent investor letter that notably included the following quote:

'Black Cactus Global Company (management) completed a five-week multi-continent corporate presentation tour within North America, Asia and Western Europe. A significant number of business presentations were delivered to a variety of organizations in the Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services, Logistics and NGO sectors. As a result, four organizations of significant size, all leaders in their sectors, have now requested detailed proposals from Black Cactus for Blockchain solutions capable of supporting substantial portions of their operations. The Company staff is now producing the requested materials and it is expected that the proposals will be delivered over the next 4 to 8 weeks.' (full letter is available here: https://bit.ly/2rBkkf3)

It is a statement worth noting, following even. Black Cactus is clearly engaged in an industry where growth is rapid and pronounced. The result of the Company's marketing efforts and announced service proposals will certainly provide some insight into Black Cactus's ability to follow some of the biggest names in business looking to capitalize on a revolutionary technology.

For more information on Black Cactus, please visit: www.blackcactusglobal.com

