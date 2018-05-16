UMA Health Names Dave Kerpen CEO; Launches Mental Health & Coaching Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / UMA Health announced today that serial entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author Dave Kerpen has been appointed the role of Interim CEO. UMA is a rapidly growing HealthTech startup marketplace that allows patients/clients to find, book, and pay for mental health and executive coaching appointments, all through one website. UMA Health is a direct-payment platform, operating outside the hassles of insurance. With UMA, appointments can be kept truly confidential with no paper trail.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experiences mental health issues. The majority of 60% of people however, do not disclose any anxiety condition to their employer, showing the deep need for an alternative tool to get help (Anxiety and Depression Association of America).

Under Kerpen's leadership, UMA will extend its services to employers, enabling companies to purchase discounted mental health and career coaching stipends for their executives and employees. In addition to psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and a range of specialized therapists, UMA will offer appointments with performance coaches for executives looking to maximize their productivity- a benefit that otherwise can cost a company millions of dollars a year.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the UMA team to drive growth that will change the mental health landscape, first in New York City, and then nationwide," said Kerpen. "UMA is breaking the barriers that keep people from getting the care they need to lead more productive, fulfilling lives. I have been passionate about the mental health space for decades and it is time for real change, using technology."

In addition to being a serial entrepreneur (Likeable Media, Likeable Local) and a New York Times best-selling author, (Likeable Social Media, The Art of People), Kerpen is known as one of the most popular writers in LinkedIn's Influencer program, is a highly-read contributor for Inc.com, and has been featured by CNBC, BBC, ABC World News Tonight, the CBS Early Show, the TODAY Show, the New York Times, and more.

"We are confident that Dave Kerpen's leadership, passion and vision will soon make UMA a household name," said Dr. Pedram Hendizadeh, Founder of UMA Health. "We look forward to connecting people with the best providers to help them stay healthy and achieve peak performance."

Unlike other booking websites, UMA is entirely free to join both for users and providers. UMA acts as the online back office that mental health professionals need, while giving clients the modern booking and payment experience they're used to with apps like Uber and Seamless. To further encourage people to tackle their mental health and wellness goals, UMA is giving new users $100 to use towards future appointments, just for signing up.

"Better access to coaching and mental health is crucial, both for businesses and individuals alike," Kerpen said. "The team and I look forward to making UMA Health a leader in the space."

About UMA Health:

UMA Health was founded in 2016 by Dr. Pedram Hendizadeh to improve medical connectivity using modern technology. As of May 2018, the company is focused on connecting people in the New York area to mental health professionals based on transparent cost, specialty, location, availability, and ratings. The online search and payment platform is free to use, gives people the freedom to choose who they see, and operates entirely outside of insurance. UMAHealth.com

About Dave Kerpen:

Dave Kerpen is a serial entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, and global keynote speaker. He is the Founder and Chairman of Likeable Local, a social media software company serving thousands of small businesses, as well as the Chairman and Co-Founder of Likeable Media, an award-winning social media and word-of-mouth marketing agency for big brands. His newest book, The Art of People: 11 Simple People Skills That Will Get You Everything You Want is out now. DaveKerpen.com

Contact:

Madeleine Dopico

Madeleine@umahealth.com

Related Links:

www.UMAHealth.com

SOURCE: UMA Health