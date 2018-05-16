Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2018) - Cyntar Ventures Inc. (CSE: CYN) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company, a mineral exploration company, holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Lorn Property.

The Lorn Property, located 190 kilometres north of Vancouver, BC, and approximately 30 kilometres east-southeast of the south end of Lower Taseko Lake, comprises nine mineral titles containing 3,957 hectares. The Lorn Property is in the Clinton Mining Division between Barrick Gold's Poison Mountain Deposit, located 40 kilometres east, Taseko Mines' Prosperity Deposit, located 50 kilometres to the north, and Amarc Resources' Ike Deposit, located 20 kilometres to the west, all three porphyry deposits.

In 1963, Phelps Dodge discovered copper and moly mineralization in the area of the present Lorn Property as part of a regional mineral exploration program. Additional work was performed by several companies over the years, including Burlington Mines, Cominco and Lac Minerals

To earn its 100% interest, the company must spend $2,500,000 on exploration, make cash payments of $150,000, and issue 600,000 shares, over 4 years.

The company is planning a two-stage, exploration program to properly assess the Copper Zone discovery

defined by the work completed by Cominco in 1972, which was enhanced by subsequent sampling programs. For more information please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report recently filed on Sedar.

