

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fed's Industrial Production data for April will be published at 9.15 am ET Wednesday. The consensus is for 0.6 percent, up from last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the euro and the pound, it fell against the yen. Against the franc, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 110.08 against the yen, 0.9999 against the franc, 1.1778 against the euro and 1.3470 against the pound as of 9:10 am ET.



