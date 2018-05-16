Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA), is expanding its presence in the Middle East and Asia with the opening of the 50th Papa John's restaurant in Turkey. PJ Gida Islatmeleri A.S. San. VE TIC. A.S. (PJ Gida), is the master Papa John's franchisee in Turkey.

"We're proud that we brought the BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.brandto Turkey several years ago," said Ali Yilmazturk, owner of PJ Gida. "The customers have embraced the brand and quality ingredients. We look forward to continued growth in the region."

"The PJ Gida team along with Mr. Yilmazturk's commitment to the Papa John's brand is evident through our constant growth in Turkey," said Duygu Sezercan, operating partner of PJ Gida. "I look forward to ensuring that we continue down our path of success here in Turkey."

"PJ Gida has proven to be a dedicated franchisee who is always up to the challenge and their commitment to quality and our BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. brand promise is unwavering," said Tim O'Hern, President, International and SVP, Chief Development Officer of Papa John's. "We look forward to working with the PJ Gida team as we continue to grow the brand in Turkey."

