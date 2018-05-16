Technavio market research analysts forecast the global telecare devices marketto post a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, 2018-2022. Smart-living housing solutions is a key emerging trend that will impact market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005822/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global telecare devices market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Smart-living housing solutions refer to housing concepts that are equipped with information and communication technology (ICT) associated with electrical appliances installed in residences. End-users of these housing solutions are working professionals that cannot stay with the elderly person of the family round the clock. Telecare devices can be integrated with better technologies such as IoT that will increase the accuracy of telecare devices in detecting disturbances in health conditions and fall experiences in end-users. Vendors such as Tynetec (Legrand), Tunstall, and Phillips have already started implementing these smart connectivity solutions to provide upgraded telecare products to end-users.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in the availability of healthcare mobile applications as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global telecare devices market:

Increase in the availability of healthcare mobile applications

The integration of Internet with healthcare through the medium of IoT has given rise to the development of healthcare mobile applications. These healthcare mobile applications facilitate the measurement and diagnosis of different components of a human health care system. These applications facilitate in bridging the gap between the patients that are guided to rest at home and medical professionals that are at distant places. Operations of these healthcare mobile applications are dependent upon the external sensory devices or internal sensory components of electronic gadgets where these applications are installed. Telecare devices have become more prominent in the healthcare sector due to the evolution of healthcare mobile applications.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Telecare devices such as pendants, watches, bed sensors, and sensory mats track the development of elderly patients that use these devices and provide data to the integrated mobile applications for monitoring purposes. Currently, there are thousands of Android and IOS applications such as ChronicCareIQ, Medisafe, and EverlyWell that are dedicated to the healthcare sector."

These applications, when connected with devices, help family members in monitoring the health and movements of patients. Thus, these large number of mobile applications that create a favorable environment are expected to increase the demand for telecare devices and subsequently drive market growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global telecare devices market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global telecare devices marketby product segments (wearable devices, furniture sensory devices, and environmental sensory devices) and by key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the wearable devices segment accounted for 57% share of the global telecare devices market, followed by the furniture sensory devices and environment sensory devices. By 2022, the market share of the wearable devices segment is expected to increase further, while that of the furniture sensory devices segment will decrease.

Americas dominated the global telecare devices market with a market share of more than 41%, followed by EMEA and APAC. However, by 2022, the market share of the Americas and EMEA is expected to decrease while that of APAC will increase by close to 2%.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005822/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com