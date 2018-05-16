Technavio market research analysts forecast the global submerged arc welding marketto post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. The advent of new technologies driven by competitive landscape is a key emerging trend that will impact market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005829/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global submerged arc welding market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technological innovations and advances both in terms of equipment as well as methodologies are clear indications of the highly competitive landscape in the global welding industry. Most welding equipment manufacturers are focusing on adopting two key technologies, which include welding automation and welding information management systems, to increase their capital budget and reduce their operating costs

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the augmented demand from construction activities as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global submerged arc welding market:

Augmented demand from construction activities

The increase in construction activities across the globe is expected to drive the demand for the submerged arc welding market, both in terms of equipment as well as consumables. The construction industry extensively uses structural steel for building structures. Structural steel is an important raw material for all construction activities, and its application is imperative. With technological advances leading to new steel applications, it has become important for the submerged arc welding market to upgrade its technology and meet the new requirements.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for engineering tools research, "The reliability, durability, and safety of steel structures is essential for construction activities. This can be ensured through proper welding of structural steel, thereby leading to the growth of the market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global submerged arc welding market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global submerged arc welding marketbased on end-users (automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and others) and by key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the automotive segment accounted for the major share of the market, followed by the construction, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and others. The shipbuilding segment is expected to exhibit the maximum growth in its market share over the forecast period.

APAC dominated the global submerged arc welding market in 2017, accounting for a revenue share of more than 46%. The market in this region is expected to grow further owing to the focus on infrastructure development in the region. APAC was followed by the Americas and EMEA.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005829/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com