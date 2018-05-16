Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the hyperkalemia market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat hyperkalemia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005835/en/

Technavio has published a new pipeline analysis report on the hyperkalemia market, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Hyperkalemia market overview

Hyperkalemia refers to the increased levels of potassium in the blood serum. The word hyperkalemia is derived from three words hyper, Kalium, and emia. Hyper means high, Kalium means potassium, and emia means in the blood. Hyperkalemia is very rare among people who are healthy. The most common cause of hyperkalemia is chronic kidney disease (CKD), type 1 diabetes, and dehydration.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases, "Severe hyperkalemia can lead to cardiac arrest, which subsequently leads to death. In extreme cases, the patient might be required to go through hemodialysis or hemofiltration, which are two of the most rapid procedures for the extraction of potassium from the body."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Hyperkalemia segmentation

This market research report segments the hyperkalemia market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, indication coverage (hyperkalemia and severe hyperkalemia), RoA (oral), types of molecules used (small molecule), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, and phytotherapy), targets for drugs under development (SRC kinase and unknown), drugs under development (phase III and pre-clinical), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, and completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005835/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com