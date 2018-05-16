

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) said its board approved the proposal to the upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting to appoint all members of the future Board of Directors of the combined entity Siemens Alstom. As previously announced, the Board will comprise eleven members.



Six members designated by Siemens are Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, would serve as Chairman of the Board; Sigmar Gabriel, former German Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Vice Chancellor of Germany, qualified by the Board as Independent Director; Janina Kugel, Chief HR Officer and Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG; Christina M. Stercken, Director at Ascom Holding AG, Landis & Gyr Group AG, and Ansell Ltd., qualified by the Board as Independent Director; Ralf P. Thomas, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG; Mariel von Schumann, Chief of Staff of Siemens AG and Head of Governance and Markets.



In addition to Henri Poupart-Lafarge, currently Chairman and CEO of Alstom, who has been nominated as Director and CEO of Siemens Alstom, Alstom has proposed four independent members: Yann Delabriere, currently Lead Independent Director of Alstom's Board, remaining qualified by the Board as independent Director and to serve as Vice-Chairman of the Board; Clotilde Delbos, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Renault, qualified by the Board as Independent Director; Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy, Group Ethics & Compliance Officer of Airbus Group and current Alstom's Independent board member, remaining qualified by the Board as Independent Director; Baudouin Prot, Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group, qualified by the Board as Independent Director.



The nominations are subject to the approval of Alstom's shareholders and will be effective upon completion of the deal itself to occur after approval by various authorities.



Alstom said it appointed Laurent Martinez as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 July 2018. He will report to Alstom Chairman and CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge and be a member of Alstom Executive Committee.



