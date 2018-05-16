Empirix virtual probe vMSP is fully compatible with Telefónica's UNICA Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Infrastructure

Telefónica S.A., a global provider of telecommunications services headquartered in Spain, has certified the Empirix vMSP (Virtual Multi-Service Probe) for the deployment within its UNICA virtual environment.

Digital Transformation initiatives are driving Service Providers to actively move from static physical appliances to highly virtualized and dynamic environments. NFV (network functions virtualization) will be a key enabler for this transition, and Empirix vMSP gaining certification with Telefonica UNICA ensures Telefonica subsidiaries can seamlessly transition from physical to virtual production environments while maintaining complete visibility and control.

"Empirix customer experience assurance solutions have been certified by Telefónica's UNICA Lab. The certification involved extensive testing of the vMSP within the UNICA architecture. As a result, Empirix is capable of providing unified visibility across physical and virtual environments," said Antonio Elizondo, Head of Network Virtualization Strategy and Technology in Telefónica, responsible for UNICA VNF Certification program.

"We are very proud of achieving this certification with Telefónica, an NFV early adopter. Their UNICA initiative is one of the most advanced virtualized architectures currently transitioning into full production environments," stated Matthew Ainsworth, EVP Sales and Marketing. "This certification enables Empirix to continue to support Telefonica as it rolls out UNICA globally".

vMSP is the latest evolution of the Empirix probe system which is already deployed across Telefónica. It provides all the capabilities of the legacy MSP hardware appliance, but runs as software in virtual machines, on Private Clouds controlled by OpenStack (KVM) or VMware Virtual Infrastructure Managers (VIM), as well as on public clouds, such as Amazon Web Services. The certification specifically tested the interoperability of vMSP instances within the UNICA architecture, an OpenStack-based VIM at the heart of Telefónica's Private Cloud NFV strategy.

"This certification validates the Empirix strategy in transitioning from software only products to virtual functions to provide real-time data acquisition of live network traffic for Service Assurance applications," said Franco Messori, Chief Strategy Officer at Empirix. "vMSPs can now be adopted to monitor both virtualized and legacy network nodes: furthermore, the virtual probes can coexist with physical MSP appliances so customers like Telefónica can easily expand their existing Empirix solution while protecting all their previous investments."

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests.

The company has a significant presence in 17 countries and 344 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

Telefónica is a 100% listed company, with more than 1.5 million direct shareholders. Its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

If you would like to know more about the Telefónica, please visit www.telefonica.com

About Empirix

Empirix is the recognized leader in end-to-end network performance visibility with the unique ability to analyze customer behaviors by application in real time. We help service providers, mobile operators, and enterprises optimize business processes to reduce operational costs, maximize customer retention, and grow top-line revenue. Through monitoring, analytics, and intelligence, Empirix helps companies around the world realize the full value of their technology investments.

