

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG) said that its shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions presented by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to this year's Annual General Meeting.



The shareholders approved the activities of the members of the Executive Board and of the Supervisory Board during fiscal year 2017; election of the auditors and the Group auditors for fiscal year 2018; ratification of the system for the compensation of the members of the Executive Board; to downsize the Supervisory Board to five members and to adjust the compensation of the Supervisory Board;



The shareholders approved the new authorization for the purchase of treasury shares; the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2018; the creation of a new Contingent Capital 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX