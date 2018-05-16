Thalassa announced on Wednesday that, on 15 May, it purchased 40,000 of its shares at a price of 84p per share. The AIM-traded firm said the shares would be held in treasury, and in total there were now 6,217,747 shares held as such. It said the purchase was made in accordance with its articles of association and with a board authority dated 12 July 2017, to buy back up to £4m of the company's shares. As of Wednesday, Thalassa said it had purchased 3.11 million shares under the authority for a ...

