A key gauge of housing market activity in the US turned down last month, although the details of the report were somewhat stronger, according to economists. Housing starts in the States shrank by 3.7% month-on-month in April to reach an annualised pace of 1.287m, according to the Department of Commerce. That was below the 1.325m that economists had penciled-in. However, single-family starts, which are arguably the most important data series contained in the report, were 0.1% higher on the month ...

