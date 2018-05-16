We would like to inform our shareholders and the market that the Company has made available the detailed instructions regarding the payment of the dividend in gross amount of 0.35 lei per share, as approved by the Company's general shareholders' meeting from 2 May 2018.

The detailed instructions on the payment of the dividend are available on the Company's website, at the relevant "GSM" section http://www.digi-communications.ro/en/general-share-holders.

For additional information, please contact us at ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro.

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

