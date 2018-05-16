Women Who Shape Illinois Culinary Scene

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Why not turn your passion into a profession? That was the starting point for the women we want to introduce today. Ice cream, beer, chocolate - homemade is always better than store-bought. Add passion, skill and grandma's recipe box, and you have all the ingredients for a success story.

The "Illinois Made" campaign was launched a little over a year ago to raise the profile of the Prairie State in America's heartland. The campaign features shops, stores and restaurants and their owners who quickly made a name for themselves. Visitors learn about the people who shape Illinois - a state with a lot of history, but also with a lot of stories and pioneering entrepreneurs. Today, we want to introduce women makers from Illinois.

Abby Ancell has made a name for herself in a typically male-dominated field: The St. Nicholas Brewing Company in Du Quoin is a popular stop for bicyclists passing through Southern Illinois. They serve delicious sandwiches and artisanal pizza, which can be paired with their homemade craft beer. The decorative bicycles hanging from the ceiling at St. Nicholas Brewery are a tribute to the passion for biking.

https://www.enjoyillinois.com/travel-illinois/st-nicholas-brewing-co/

After quitting her job as pastry chef, Jessica Oloroso from Chicago decided to tour Italy, the "best trip of her life". After returning to Chicago, she set out to create the world's best ice cream. Enter Black Dog Gelato in Chicago. Unique flavors such as Goat Cheese Cashew Caramel, Sesame Fig Chocolate Chip, or Mexican Chocolate (Warning: it's spicy!) will delight dessert aficionados. The concept proved successful: Black Dog Gelato now has two locations in the city bordering Lake Michigan.

https://www.enjoyillinois.com/travel-illinois/black-dog-gelato/

Ethereal Confections, the chocolate shop owned by the sisters Mary Ervin and Sara Miller takes the term chocoholic to a whole new - and even sweeter - level. The shop sits in the picturesque town of Woodstock where the movie Groundhog Day was filmed. The bean-to-bar process yields expertly crafted chocolate, all done by hand. The owners travel to Central and South America periodically to carefully select the cocoa beans for the superb chocolate, which are then fermented and roasted. The shop also serves unique and handcrafted coffee and tea creations.

https://www.enjoyillinois.com/travel-illinois/ethereal-confections/

