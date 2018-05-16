Disruptive Technology Enables Rapid Service Delivery, Increases Scalability, and Heightens Value Proposition to Important Customer Segment

Benu Networks, a leading provider of innovative virtual network solutions that enable service providers to rapidly create and deliver next generation IP services, today announced that Telenet, the largest provider of cable broadband services in Belgium, has selected their Virtual Service Edge (VSE) platform to enable the rapid delivery of tailored, managed service offerings for the small office/home office (SOHO) and small-to-medium enterprise (SME) markets. Telenet's managed offerings address key business priorities such as guest connectivity, device level visibility, and security by supplying SOHO/SME customers with convenient IT support and cybersecurity at highly affordable rates.

Telenet recognized that SOHO/SME customers, which account for 99.8% of Belgium enterprises as reported by Eurostat, wanted a service customized to their business routine and activities. With Telenet's new Wi-Fi Business offering, SOHOs/SMEs can easily set up multiple networks that are public for patrons and private for employees. A customized, template-driven, user portal empowers the small business manager to enhance engagement with patrons in multiple areas, including Facebook check in, loyalty programs, and targeted promotions by using the analytical data collected. It enables better network monitoring of bandwidth, time usage, and allows for "time of day" restrictions. In addition, the service is in line with the new privacy guidelines that will come into effect in May 2018. Telenet's new Wi-Fi Business service will be sold through the Telenet Business department which serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg.

"After an exhaustive selection process, Telenet is pleased to have chosen Benu Networks' highly flexible architecture to deliver our new Wi-Fi Business service," stated Stijn Vander Plaetse, Vice President, Product Marketing, Telenet Business. "By moving key network functions to the cloud, this ingenious solution enables us to add new services rapidly and efficiently seamlessly on top of our existing infrastructure. With the most compelling return on investment analysis, Benu Networks' solution future proofed our network by delivering a single platform that supports the effortless launch of additional services going forward."

Telenet utilizes Benu Networks' Virtual Service Edge (VSE) platform, which leverages existing customer premises equipment (CPE)/IT infrastructure, to provide the new managed service. The VSE is a virtual software solution running on VMware network functions virtualization infrastructure (NFVI), and supports multiple services simultaneously. The VSE virtualizes complex CPE network functions, thereby transforming the service provider's edge into a next generation, service delivery network to enable per device policy enforcement, visibility, and service stitching. This solution empowers Telenet to win within a highly competitive market with the service agility on par with over-the-top (OTT) providers, but with greater customer satisfaction and quality of experience (QoE) controls.

"We are pleased that VMware NFVi was chosen as the virtualization platform of choice by Benu Networks and Telenet," said Honore LaBourdette, Vice President, Global Market Development, VMware. "Both companies have adopted VMware NFVi to enable digital transformation, and can benefit from a cost-effective deployment of next-generation services."

"Benu Networks is thrilled to partner with Telenet Business to provide them the opportunity to address a critical market need with these vital business services for the SOHO/SME market," said Mads Lillelund, CEO, Benu Networks. "Our Virtual Service Edge solution provides Telenet with the ability to rapidly address future market needs by launching additional revenue generating services from the platform a critical requirement to successfully compete in today's high-growth, IT cloud services marketplace."

