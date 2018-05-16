Synthetic Gypsum Market Worth 1.80 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Synthetic Gypsum Market by Type (FGD gypsum, Citrogypsum, Fluorogypsum, Phoshogypsum), Application (Cement, Drywall, Soil amendment, Dental), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 1.42 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.80 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.82%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 79 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 119 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Synthetic Gypsum Market"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/synthetic-gypsum-market-55459398.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is projected to witness significant growth over the next few years with the increasing demand for new constructions due to rapid urbanization and industrialization with large-scale investment in the commercial and infrastructural sectors. The rising demand for synthetic gypsum in emerging economies and the increasing inclination toward sustainable construction methods are increasing the reliance on modern construction materials, thus creating growth opportunities for the Synthetic Gypsum Market.

Drywall segment to gain maximum traction during the forecast period

The drywall segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018 and is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the next five years. As a result of rapid urbanization and industrialization, this market is mostly driven by the surge in demand for new constructions across the world. The increasing public and private investments in construction applications of emerging economies in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and South America drive the growth of this market.

Get PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=55459398

The FGD gypsum segment, by type, is estimated to account for a large market share in 2018

FGD synthetic gypsum finds application in several sectors, which drives its demand. This segment dominates the Synthetic Gypsum Market and is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. FGD gypsum is used in the agriculture sector as a fertilizer to improve crop yield; it is added as a sulfur or calcium fertilizer in the soil. In the construction sector, it is used as a filler material in cement and plasters to enhance strengthening and reduce the setting time of concrete. It also finds application in the building & construction industry to make decorative panels and PoP structures. Hence, the FGD synthetic gypsum type accounted for a relatively larger share in Synthetic Gypsum Market among all other types.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the Synthetic Gypsum Market in 2018

Asia Pacific contributes a major share in the global Synthetic Gypsum Market. Due to the increasing industrialization as well as the large population in China, Japan, and India, these countries are experiencing high demand for building & construction. The rapid urbanization in these countries demands faster and cheaper construction of buildings and facilities without compromising on quality. Additionally, the increasing government investments in infrastructural constructions provide the potential for growth of the Synthetic Gypsum Market in these countries.

The major players in the Synthetic Gypsum Market include USG Corporation (US), Lafarge Holcim (Switzerland), FEECO international (US), Delta Gypsum (US), National Gypsum (US), Synthetic Materials LLC (US), Constantia Building Products (US), and KNAUF GIPS (Germany). Other players include American Gypsum (US), PABCO Gypsum (US), British Gypsum (Europe), Georgia-Pacific (US), and Gyptec Ibèrica (Portugal).

Know more about Synthetic Gypsum MarketResearch Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/synthetic-gypsum-market-55459398.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets