GE Announces Three New AGP Orders Globally with Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity Water Authority and Ohgishma Power Co. Ltd.

Project with Saudi Cement Marks First Installation on a GE 6B Gas Turbine and the First in the Cement Industry

Project with Ohgishma Power Marks First Win for 9F AGP Technology in Japan

GE's AGP Technology Spans Its 6F, 7F, 9F, 9E and 6B Gas Turbine Fleets

GE's Power Services business (NYSE: GE) today announced another significant series of milestones with its innovative Advanced Gas Path (AGP) solution-a win with Saudi Cement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that expands this technology to the fifth GE gas turbine fleet, the 6B, and marks the first AGP installation in the cement industry. In addition, its win with Ohgishma Power marks the first win for GE's 9F AGP technology in Japan.

"Since 2010, our revolutionary AGP technology has been installed on 435 units across four GE gas turbine fleets in 39 countries on five continents," said Scott Strazik, president and CEO of GE's Power Services business. "Now, we are expanding our AGP solution to GE 6B gas turbines to increase output and availability on our fifth gas turbine type. In certain industrial applications, the need for more megawatts, efficiency and flexibility is paramount, and our AGP technology can help cement companies like Saudi Cement increase their power capacity."

In a deal that represents the first time GE's AGP solution will be implemented to strengthen power generation productivity for the cement industry globally, GE will upgrade Saudi Cement's three GE 6B gas turbines at its Hofuf plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The upgrade will help Saudi Cement increase power output and efficiency while reducing the need to draw power from the national grid in support of the Kingdom's drive towards greater economic diversification. The AGP upgrade will help scale up the combined output by a total of up to 16.9 percent across the three turbines.

Mohammed AlGarni, CEO of Saudi Cement, said, "Power supply is both a key input and one of the major costs in our manufacturing process. Reliable, efficient electricity supply is thus essential to the continuous operations of our facility as well as our competitiveness. GE's Advanced Gas Path upgrade solution will allow us to improve efficiencies and become more self-sufficient in power production."

GE also announced two other milestones with its AGP technology:

GE signed a $52 million agreement with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to install its AGP technology on three GE 9E gas turbines at the Jebel Ali Power Desalination Station. The upgrade will be installed next year. The agreement aims to increase energy production, improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the future. It supports efforts to achieve the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, as well as improving DEWA's production efficiency, which increased by 28.86 percent between 2006 and 2017. The necessary improvements will be made to extend the life cycle of the gas turbines for an additional 12 years, increase production, improve efficiency and reduce emissions from these turbines.

In its first 9F AGP installation in Japan, GE signed a service agreement with Ohgishma Power Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K, to upgrade three GE 9F gas turbines with AGP, DLN2.6+ and OpFlex* technologies at the Ohgishima Power Station in Kanagawa. The upgrades will help Ogishima to improve efficiency by 2.5 percent and reduce its emissions level to 15 ppm nitrous oxide to help Tokyo Gas remain competitive and profitable in very dynamic power industry.

GE's AGP solution offers customers a range of performance advancements that can be tailored based on their operational, business and energy market needs. It has delivered significant market-based benefits around the globe, including saving customers $775 million a year and providing about 7 gigawatts of additional power capacity. AGP technology is helping to generate nearly 19.4 million additional megawatt-hours of power a year, which is enough to power equivalent of approximately 2 million homes.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com

About GE Power

GE Power is a world leader in power generation with deep domain expertise to help customers deliver electricity from a wide spectrum of fuel sources. We are transforming the electricity industry with the digital power plant, the world's largest and most efficient gas turbine, full balance of plant, upgrade and service solutions as well as our data-leveraging software. Our innovative technologies and digital offerings help make power more affordable, reliable, accessible and sustainable. For more information, visit the company's website at www.gepower.com.

About GE's Power Services

GE's Power Services, headquartered in Baden, Switzerland, delivers world-class service solutions for our customers across total plant assets and their operational lifetimes. This organization supports 2,800+ customers worldwide with an installed base of 28,000+ power generation assets across 90+ brands of power generation equipment and taps into the Industrial Internet to improve the performance of our solutions over the entire life cycle through the power of software and big data analytics.

Trademark of GE; may be registered in one or more countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005847/en/

Contacts:

GE Power Power Services

Laura Aresi, +39 02 67335622

Global Media Relations Leader

laura.aresi@ge.com

or

Soteryx Corp.

Gina DeRossi, +1-518-866-1076

gina.derossi@soteryx.com