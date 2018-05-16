Marijuana News Today: Georgia Poll Shows Support for Legal PotThe marijuana news today is that a poll in Georgia shows that the majority of the state's residents are in favor of recreational marijuana legalization. This potentially angles the state as the next domino to fall in U.S. marijuana legalization.With the majority of U.S. states having legalized marijuana in one form or another, and the large majority of Americans consistently responding "Yes" to legalization in polls, it's safe to say that U.S. marijuana legalization is closer than ever.In many states, from Massachusetts to California, adults are currently-or are soon going to be-able to purchase legal.

