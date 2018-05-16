

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said it plans to reduce staff numbers by up to 50 to make the organisation more efficient and agile. It intends to finance the necessary investments in growth and technology with its own funds. In order to achieve this, the company will reduce its structural costs or also fix costs by 100 million euros by the end of 2020.



At the Annual General Meeting, Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer said, 'For this, we expect one-time costs of €200 million, which will mainly be incurred this year. As you can see, we are saving, to be able to invest. Included in the savings measures is the reduction of staff, and we will also not stop short of cuts at the management level. At that level, we plan to reduce staff numbers by up to 50 to make the organisation more efficient and agile.'



At this point, however, it is important for me to emphasise again that the Deutsche Börse strategy is entirely based on growth. If the company achieve its growth targets as planned, over the upcoming years we will create a three-digit number of new jobs despite the planned job cuts. Because the company will need employees with a different jobprofile. It needs employees who are proficient in the new technologies, said Weimer.



Weimer said that the company's new growth target is: at least 5 per cent increase of net revenue per year until 2020 from secular growth opportunities. And 10 to 15 per cent growth of net profit every year to 2020. This underlines further the scalability of our business model: costs are to increase at a slower rate than net revenue, which will also lead to disproportionate earnings growth in the future.



Deutsche Boerse is also seeing long-term growth from commodities - in trading in nonfinancial goods. On the Eurex subsidiary European Energy Exchange, or EEX for short, customers primarily trade contracts in power and gas.



