

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')



16 May 2018



PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 16 May 2018 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,024,234 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.6 pence per share.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 255,809,366 Ordinary 10p Shares.



For further information please contact:



Parisha Kanani Company Secretary 020 3935 3520



