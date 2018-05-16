CTO Anthony DeLima to present scalable solutions to achieve smarter technological interactions in the Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing and Telecommunications industries, from ideation to execution

NEORIS today announced it is one of the main sponsors of the DES2018 Digital Business World Congress, the world's largest international forum on digital transformation, which will celebrate its third edition in Madrid (IFEMA) May 22-24, 2018.

With the theme "Facing the Digital Avalanche," the main goal of the DES2018 (Digital Enterprise Show), is to offer solutions for different business areas, improving competitiveness and promoting digital transformation while ensuring speed and safety. Artificial Intelligence will be in the spotlight as the main trend during the show, as DES2018 reunites top tech solutions that are driving the development of new business models such as IoT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Blockchain and Digital Marketing, among many others.

As part of its participation in DES2018, NEORIS will share its views on the dawn of Artificial Intelligence and its implications on the present and future of business and humanity. In a special session titled "Real Intelligence: The True Challenges and Implications of AI", Anthony DeLima, NEORIS' CTO and Global Head of Digital Transformation, will explore the rapid evolution of Artificial Intelligence, how it's transforming our lives and forcing us to question our own future.

"Artificial Intelligence holds the promise of new possibilities for businesses and the human species in general," said DeLima. "Its capabilities are enabling organizations to dramatically reinvent themselves and ignite new and exciting interactions with customers and their industry. At the same time, the rapid advancements in AI -which are evolving much faster than we think- pose some critical ethical challenges."

NEORIS knows firsthand how disruptive technologies are critical enablers to produce a digital transformation culture, based on its deep industry knowledge and experience helping customers achieve smarter interactions in the Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing and Telecommunications industries around the globe.

NEORIS will present solutions for these industries, including demos that highlight different AI dimensions to accelerate business transformation in the evolving digital economy.

About NEORIS

NEORIS is a leading global consultancy that co-creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspiring companies to boost their connections with their customers, employees and stakeholders; ignited by creative teams with deep industry knowledge and technical expertise.

Headquartered in Miami, FL., NEORIS has a network of global delivery centers, design studios and operations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

More information is available at http://www.neoris.com, on Facebook or Twitter @NEORIS.

