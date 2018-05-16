Homeserve led the FTSE 250 risers on Wednesday and helped lift the index into positive territory. The stock was boosted after UBS issued an upgrade to 'buy' from 'neutral'. Thomas Cook also rose after an upgrade to 'buy' at Panmure Gordon, while Tullow Oil gushed higher after an upgrade to 'overweight' at Morgan Stanley. On the downside, Crest Nicholson led the fallers, down more than 10%, as the housebuilder cut its margin forecast on the back of pricing pressure, while Cineworld lost ground ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...