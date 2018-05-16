High end property developer CH Bailey plc announced on Wednesday that its 30 St Barbara Bastion property in Malta has been successfully let and revalued. The AIM-traded company said that the property, now classified as an investment asset as opposed to a fixed asset, has been let for residential use for a 12-month period The property's revaluation to 3.5m has resulted in an estimated profit uplift of 1.32m which CH Bailey said it expects to show as a non-cash revaluation in the group's profit ...

