Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2018) - For decades, SGS has been known as the global leader in certification, working with clients in virtually any sector. This deep and broad experience in quality control management, regulatory compliance, and training has resulted in a staggering array of data points across industries. Utilizing this data set, we have evolved our service offerings to include Business Enhancement - the process of transformation that improves or increases the value of an organization's people, processes, products or services. To reflect this evolution, we have developed our Business Enhancement Platform to embody the belief that true Business Enhancement for our partners is primarily achieved by benchmarking against the realities of the business landscape.





The BE platform of innovative solutions is based on three pillars: certification, intelligence and activation.

When combined, they offer solutions based on real-world data.



Jeffrey McDonald, Executive Vice President - SGS Certification and Business Enhancement, explains: "Organizations today are met with a variety of operational and business challenges. To meet this need, we have evolved our services to include the Business Enhancement Engine, a proprietary approach that allows us to analyze data from 200,000+ customers and develop effective solutions, for our client's individual needs. With the insights driven from our certification audits and operational data we develop custom training and learning solutions, as well as industry-specific technical solutions to directly address our client's business challenges, ultimately assisting them to achieve their financial and business goals."

Introducing the Business Enhancement Platform

When asked about this transformation, Deepak Mistry, Global Head of Marketing - Certification & Business Enhancement, stated: "To meet the needs of our current customers and provide effective and modern solutions to enhance business performance, SGS now offers three pillars of customizable products, inspired by our data-centric approach: Certification, Intelligence, and Activation. Each pillar represents the idea that these individual solutions can be effective on their own, but can come together to form an entirely new Business Enhancement system.

Intelligence: A complete set of digital tools and solutions used to improve business efficiency and functionality BE (Business Enhancement) Engine: a business intelligence tool with the power to collect, analyze and recommend a compatible service solution based on industry pain points uncovered from certification non-conformities iPlus: the SGS Academy Learning Management system that offers efficient ways of scheduling, tracking and reporting on your learning and development

A complete set of digital tools and solutions used to improve business efficiency and functionality Customized Assessment Tracking System (CATS): a global, 2nd party audit data management tool that provides reporting, internal auditing, complex data analysis and scheduling

a global, 2nd party audit data management tool that provides reporting, internal auditing, complex data analysis and scheduling Intelligent Assessments: digitized checklists to gauge your readiness level for receiving a specific certification

digitized checklists to gauge your readiness level for receiving a specific certification Activation: our total Business Enhancement solutions, created specifically to enhance businesses and industries SGS Academy: Our Learning and Development solutions are developed by subject matter experts to help organizations and individuals improve personal competence and business skills Technical consulting: With our diverse global skills and experience we can help you exploit your established management systems to optimize efficiency and effectiveness, partnering with you to find solutions to your challenges related to: Best practices in organizational operations Process efficiency and improvement Supply chain management Sourcing and procurement Second party audits: Our customized 2nd party audit solutions help your business succeed by being an independent set of eyes and ears that can monitor operations. We ensure that your organization and partners are maintaining, and improving, the standards you have specified - wherever you are in the world

our total Business Enhancement solutions, created specifically to enhance businesses and industries Total solutions: Our industry-specific performance assessments that were created based on common pain points. These solutions were developed by industry experts and provide three levels of potential achievement

