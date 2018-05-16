Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Morses Club (MCL): FY18: carefully controlled, sustainable growth 16-May-2018 / 16:00 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: FY18: carefully controlled, sustainable growth* The FY18 results saw adjusted pre-tax profits GBP1m and statutory profits GBP2.7m ahead of our expectations. MCL has focused resources on optimising the potential from the market leader's self-inflicted woes and so increased its agent franchise by over 20%, adding high-quality customers. This focus meant that, despite the strong lending growth, impairments as a percentage of revenue fell in 2H on 1H. Historical conservative provisioning sees the conversion to IFRS9 having a much smaller impact on receivables than peers. New business streams are being introduced to continue growth. Our range of valuation methodologies is currently 171-197p. Please click here for the full report: http://hardmanandco.com/docs/default-source/company-docs/morses-club-plc-docum ents/16.05.18-fy18-carefully-controlled-sustainable-growth.pdf Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 686775 16-May-2018

May 16, 2018 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)