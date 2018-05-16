Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Host First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - May 16, 2018 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) will announce its 2018 first quarter results on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call at 2:00 pm CEST (8:00 am EDT) on the same day to present the interim results followed by a Q&A session. A live and replay version of the call and relevant slides will be available at http://bit.ly/2KzQlN2 (http://bit.ly/2KzQlN2).

To join the Q&A session dial one of the following numbers and state the participant code 8332812: Denmark: +45 35 15 81 21, UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9411, USA: +1 323-794-2551.

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Phone +45 61 77 47 43

U.S.: Seth Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications. Phone: +1 978 341 5271

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative and safe therapies against cancer and infectious diseases. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates intended to improve the health and quality of life for children and adults. We supply our IMVAMUNE non-replicating smallpox vaccine to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile and other government stockpiles. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX) and in Canada. Registration studies are currently underway in the U.S. In addition to our long-standing collaboration with the U.S. government on the development of IMVAMUNE and other medical countermeasures, our infectious disease pipeline comprises a proprietary RSV program as well as vaccine candidates for Ebola, HPV, HBV and HIV, which are developed through a strategic partnership with Janssen. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, we have developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, designed to alter the disease course by eliciting a robust and broad anti-cancer immune response while maintaining a favorable risk-benefit profile. Through multiple industry collaborations, we seek to explore the potential synergies of combining our immunotherapies with other immune-modulating agents, e.g. checkpoint inhibitors.

