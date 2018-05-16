Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2018) - Stina Resources Ltd. (CSE: SQA) (OTCQB: STNUF) (FSE: 01X) ("Stina" or the "Company") announces it has changed its name to "CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.", in order to better reflect its existing business and future prospects.

The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new symbol "CUBE" on or about May 17, 2018.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Stina will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

Stina's acquisition of the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH has transformed Stina and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enerox, into a leading integrated resource and energy storage company. The investment into Braggawatt Energy Inc. will bring innovative financing products as well as an expanding partner base to enhance Enerox's go-to-market efficiency when serving enterprise customers for both stand-alone energy storage projects as well as projects where energy storage enhances the value proposition from renewable energy generation.

