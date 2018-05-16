EVS Broadcast Equipment: Publication of a transparency notification

Publication on May 16, 2018, 5.45pm CET

On May 15, 2018, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Ltd now holds, by virtue of the acquisition of shares on May 11, 2018, 3.14% of the voting rights of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Ltd has therefore crossed up the threshold of 3%.

The notification, dated May 14, 2018, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Ltd and Quilter Plc, 2 Lambeth Hill, EC4P 4WR, London (UK)

Transaction date: May 11, 2018

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%

Denominator: 13,625,000

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Quilter Plc 0 0.00% Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Ltd 428,409 3.14% TOTAL 428,409 3.14%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial

Instruments Expiration

date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A & B) 428,409 3.14%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Quilter Plc is the parent company of Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Ltd

This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website (www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com)).

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes) and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email corpcom@evs.com (mailto:corpcom@evs.com) or fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 13,625,000 shares.

EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production. The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations - such as the C-Cast multimedia platform and DYVI IT-based switcher - are raising the bar for live production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners, producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions and increase revenue streams. The company is headquartered in Belgium with around 500 employees in offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com)

