SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Named Company of the Year in 2018 Leading Lights Awards

Light Reading recognizes global SD-WAN leader Aryaka for record-breaking growth, market-driven innovation, and unparalleled customer satisfaction

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (https://www.aryaka.com/), the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today it has been named the winner of Light Reading's 2018 Leading Lights Award for Company of the Year. Aryaka was recognized for the evolution of its multi-application SD-WAN platform, its continuing business success, and the vote of confidence it gets from customers.

Aryaka is the largest independent and fastest-growing SD-WAN provider. The company's extraordinary momentum in the SD-WAN space is due to its ability to deliver up to 40 times faster cloud/SaaS and on-premises application performance for global enterprises, while reducing their costs by up to 70 percent, and enabling their cloud migration and IT consolidation strategies.

"This recognition is a testament to our position and growth in the market," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka. "Aryaka is the number one choice for CIOs and IT leaders looking for ways to support the fast and cost effective delivery of mission-critical enterprise applications worldwide, improve user experience, quickly roll out business initiatives, and streamline IT infrastructure."

Over the past three years Aryaka has quadrupled its revenue and expanded its customer base to more than 800 global enterprises. As the only SD-WAN focused on global application performance, it is now the number one pure play provider in the SD-WAN category (https://www.aryaka.com/press/sd-wan-market-report-names-aryaka-top-independent-pure-play-sd-wan-market-leader-cy-q4-2017/) by market share and revenue and is marching towards an IPO in 2019.

The company has an unparalleled customer retention rate of 98 percent and a net promoter score of 65 from global enterprise customers such as Skullcandy, Cigna, Standard Life, Air China, and others.

Now in its 14th year, Leading Lights is the communications industry's leading awards program, recognizing top companies and executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovations, as well as the identities of the latest inductees to the Light Reading Hall of Fame.

The Company of the Year title is awarded to the firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud, and makes customers and employees happy.

The Leading Lights winners were announced at an awards dinner at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas, on Monday, May 14, on the eve of the Big Communications Event (www.bigcommunicationsevent.com (http://www.bigcommunicationsevent.com/)).

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility into a single solution that is delivered as a service.

About Light Reading

Light Reading (https://www.lightreading.com (https://www.lightreading.com/)) is a digital media and research business providing news, analysis, events, consulting and marketing solutions for the communications industry. The company combines its research-led online communities and targeted events portfolio to help those in the global communications industry make informed decisions. It is the ultimate source of telecom analysis for over 500,000 subscribers each month and leads the media sector in terms of traffic, content and reputation. Light Reading produces over 15 events and conferences/workshops each year including its flagship event, the 'Big Communication Event', the annual meeting place for the global telecommunications industry. For more information contact marketing@lightreading.com (mailto:marketing@lightreading.com) or visit www.lightreading.com (http://www.lightreading.com/).

