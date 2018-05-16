Nasdaq Iceland ("the Exchange") has approved Heimavellir hf.'s ("Heimavellir") (ID no. 440315-1190) request for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market. The first day of trading in Heimavellir's shares will be May 24, 2018. Company name Heimavellir hf. Symbol HEIMA First day of trading May 24, 2018 Number of shares 11,251,322,559 ISIN code IS0000028413 Orderbook ID 155160 Round lot 1 share Segment Small Cap Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick-size table XICE Equities, ISK MIC XICE ICB classification Industry 8000 Financials Supersector 8600 Real Estate