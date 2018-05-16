The "Snapshot of the German PPE Market, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Top end-user industries and regional market trends are discussed. Revenue estimates and forecasts are provided for the different types of PPE such as above-the-neck protection, respiratory protection, disposable and non-disposable hand protection, protective apparel, foot protection, fall protection, and gas detectors. Specific growth opportunities in the German PPE market are also discussed.

The greatest growth opportunities within the German PPE market are detailed in the report. These business opportunities are based on analysis of the German market in terms of the use of PPE, the growth of certain manufacturing sectors, the growth of certain PPE market segments, and the distribution trends in Germany, and upcoming innovations in the personal protection equipment industry. Capitalizing on these growth opportunities should lead to substantial short-term and long-term growth.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

2. Global PPE Market An Overview

PPE Market An Overview

What Drives the PPE Market?

PPE Market Global Percent Revenue by Product Type

3. Germany Overview of Population, Industries, and Demography

Germany An Overview

Germany Percent Employment by Industry Sector

Germany Employment by Industry Sector

Germany End-user Industry Top Industrial End-user Market for PPE

Germany End-user Industry PPE Requirement and Usage by Industry

4. Germany PPE Market An Overview

Germany as a Part of the Global PPE Market

Germany PPE Market Market Engineering Measurements

Germany PPE Market Revenue Forecast

Germany PPE Market Revenue Split by Product Type

5. German PPE Market Trends and Outlook

Standards and Regulations

New PPE Legislation

Outlook

Disposable Hand Protection Outlook

Non-disposable Hand Protection Outlook

Non-disposable Hand Protection Brands

Protective Apparel Outlook

Protective Apparel Brands

Foot Protection Outlook

Foot Protection Brands

Gas Detection PPE Outlook

Respiratory Protection Outlook

Respiratory Protection Brands

Above-the-neck Protection Outlook

Above-the-neck Protection Brands

Fall Protection Outlook

Fall Protection Brands

Market Trends

Competitive Environment

German Safety Awards

Competitive Landscape

Partial List of Select Market Participants by Product Type

6. German PPE Market Distribution Trends

Germany PPE Market PPE Distribution Trends

Distributor Competitive Landscape Germany

Customer Preferences Top Customer Requirements

German PPE Market Preference for Non-disposable PPE

German PPE Market High Internal Standards

German PPE Market Brand Loyalty

Customer Requirement by Products

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 Technical and Specialized Distribution

Growth Opportunity 2 Fall Protection

Growth Opportunity 3 Smart and Wearable PPE

Growth Opportunity 4 Mergers Acquisitions to Consolidate the Fragmented PPE Market

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

