The "Snapshot of the German PPE Market, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Top end-user industries and regional market trends are discussed. Revenue estimates and forecasts are provided for the different types of PPE such as above-the-neck protection, respiratory protection, disposable and non-disposable hand protection, protective apparel, foot protection, fall protection, and gas detectors. Specific growth opportunities in the German PPE market are also discussed.
The greatest growth opportunities within the German PPE market are detailed in the report. These business opportunities are based on analysis of the German market in terms of the use of PPE, the growth of certain manufacturing sectors, the growth of certain PPE market segments, and the distribution trends in Germany, and upcoming innovations in the personal protection equipment industry. Capitalizing on these growth opportunities should lead to substantial short-term and long-term growth.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Global PPE Market An Overview
- PPE Market An Overview
- What Drives the PPE Market?
- PPE Market Global Percent Revenue by Product Type
3. Germany Overview of Population, Industries, and Demography
- Germany An Overview
- Germany Percent Employment by Industry Sector
- Germany Employment by Industry Sector
- Germany End-user Industry Top Industrial End-user Market for PPE
- Germany End-user Industry PPE Requirement and Usage by Industry
4. Germany PPE Market An Overview
- Germany as a Part of the Global PPE Market
- Germany PPE Market Market Engineering Measurements
- Germany PPE Market Revenue Forecast
- Germany PPE Market Revenue Split by Product Type
5. German PPE Market Trends and Outlook
- Standards and Regulations
- New PPE Legislation
- Outlook
- Disposable Hand Protection Outlook
- Non-disposable Hand Protection Outlook
- Non-disposable Hand Protection Brands
- Protective Apparel Outlook
- Protective Apparel Brands
- Foot Protection Outlook
- Foot Protection Brands
- Gas Detection PPE Outlook
- Respiratory Protection Outlook
- Respiratory Protection Brands
- Above-the-neck Protection Outlook
- Above-the-neck Protection Brands
- Fall Protection Outlook
- Fall Protection Brands
- Market Trends
- Competitive Environment
- German Safety Awards
- Competitive Landscape
- Partial List of Select Market Participants by Product Type
6. German PPE Market Distribution Trends
- Germany PPE Market PPE Distribution Trends
- Distributor Competitive Landscape Germany
- Customer Preferences Top Customer Requirements
- German PPE Market Preference for Non-disposable PPE
- German PPE Market High Internal Standards
- German PPE Market Brand Loyalty
- Customer Requirement by Products
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 Technical and Specialized Distribution
- Growth Opportunity 2 Fall Protection
- Growth Opportunity 3 Smart and Wearable PPE
- Growth Opportunity 4 Mergers Acquisitions to Consolidate the Fragmented PPE Market
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
