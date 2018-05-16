

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC 16 May 2018 Related Party Transaction



The Company and Hargreave Hale Limited ('HH'), the Company's investment manager, have agreed to increase the investment management fee payable to HH from an amount equal to 1.5% of the Company's net assets to an amount equal to 1.7% of the Company's net assets, with effect from 1 April 2019. These arrangements fall within Listing Rule 11, Annex 1, Paragraph 1.



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc 01253 754740



